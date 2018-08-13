Left Handed Day, Perseid Meteor Shower Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-13

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share some tips for International Left Handed Day, along with how to photograph the Perseid meteor shower.
TDO 2018-08-13: International Left Handed Day
Sponsors
