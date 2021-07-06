Kelly Guimont and Dave Hamilton pull on their spandex and join host Charlotte Henry to unpack Apple TV+ show ‘Physical’. They discuss how the show reflects life in the 1970s and ’80s, and whether or not they care about what happens to the characters.
Let's Get Physical
