Let's Get Physical Kelly Guimont and Dave Hamilton pull on their spandex and join host Charlotte Henry to unpack Apple TV+ show ‘Physical’. They discuss how the show reflects life in the 1970s and ’80s, and whether or not they care about what happens to the characters.