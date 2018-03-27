Apple ‘Let’s take a field trip’ Event Reactions – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-27

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s announcements at its “Let’s take a field trip” media event.
TDO 2018-03-27: 'Let's take a field trip' Event
- Apple Announces 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support [UPDATE]
- Apple Just Announced That iBooks Author for iPad is Here
- Apple Increases Free iCloud Storage to 200GB for Schools
- Apple Announces SchoolWork, a Cloud App for the Classroom
- Apple Unveils ClassKit, a Framework for Educational Apps
