Apple ‘Let’s take a field trip’ Event Reactions – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-27

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s announcements at its “Let’s take a field trip” media event.

TDO 2018-03-27: 'Let's take a field trip' Event

1:45 PM Mar. 27th, 2018 | 00:23:02 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s announcements at its “Let’s take a field trip” media event.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account