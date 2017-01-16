TDO listeners have plenty to say about how Consumer Reports rates laptops, so today dive into their comments. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to respond to listener comments, plus they share their thoughts on Apple Music becoming a pop culture nexus.
Listener Comments on Consumer Reports, Apple Music Goes Pop Culture - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-16
- Listener comments: Consumer Reports MacBook Pro rating
- Apple Finds Bug after Consumer Reports MacBook Pro Battery Test
- Apple Music Wants to be Pop Culture Central with Music and TV Shows
