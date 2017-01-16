Listener Comments on Consumer Reports, Apple Music Goes Pop Culture – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-16

TDO listeners have plenty to say about how Consumer Reports rates laptops, so today dive into their comments. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to respond to listener comments, plus they share their thoughts on Apple Music becoming a pop culture nexus.

