Lufthansa and AirTag and Safety and Fear – TMO Daily Observations 2022-10-11

Have you been following the Lufthansa/AirTag messaging confusion? Mac Geek Gab co-host Dave Hamilton has and he will fill us in. Plus, Dave and Ken play armchair psychologists: Is Apple selling fear or safety? And is there a difference?

