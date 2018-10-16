Mac App Store Developer Problems, More Apple Watch Series 4 Experiences – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-16

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at the frustration some developers are experiencing with Apple’s Mac App Store, plus Jeff and John share how they feel about Apple Watch Series 4 after three weeks.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
- Developers Aren’t Satisfied With Mac App Store Update
- Jeff and John share their experiences after three weeks with Apple Watch Series 4
