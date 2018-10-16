Mac App Store Developer Problems, More Apple Watch Series 4 Experiences – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-16

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at the frustration some developers are experiencing with Apple’s Mac App Store, plus Jeff and John share how they feel about Apple Watch Series 4 after three weeks.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-10-16: Mac App Store Developer Problems

2:02 PM Oct. 16th, 2018 | 00:21:31

