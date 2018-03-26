As Far As You Know He’s Not a Real Doctor – Mac Geek Gab 702

Your questions, answered! That’s what we do here. Today’s show starts with some Cool Stuff Found items, including at least one that answers a question from a previous show about auto-captioning your videos! Then it’s on to figuring out where all your storage is being used, whether or not you should ignore those iOS relogin requests, and migrating Aperture to Photos. You like Quick Tips? We’ve got those, too. All this and more, folks!

MGG 702: As Far As You Know He’s Not a Real Doctor

7:20 PM Mar. 26th, 2018 | 01:21:33 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Sponsor: Other World Computing – OWC is one of the first stops John and Dave from Mac Geek Gab make when they’re going to buy new stuff, and it can be yours, too.

