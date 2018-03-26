Your questions, answered! That’s what we do here. Today’s show starts with some Cool Stuff Found items, including at least one that answers a question from a previous show about auto-captioning your videos! Then it’s on to figuring out where all your storage is being used, whether or not you should ignore those iOS relogin requests, and migrating Aperture to Photos. You like Quick Tips? We’ve got those, too. All this and more, folks!
MGG 702: As Far As You Know He’s Not a Real Doctor
Sponsors
Sponsor: Other World Computing – OWC is one of the first stops John and Dave from Mac Geek Gab make when they’re going to buy new stuff, and it can be yours, too.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 702 for Monday, March 26, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:01:49 Use IFTTT with Smart Thermostat like Nest
- 00:03:24 CSF-ThermoPeanut
- 00:05:22 Check out Ring.com/MGG
- 00:07:00 Home Depot has all the toys
- 00:07:38 Stringify for Home Automation
- 00:13:20 Tony-693-CSF-Desktop Curtain for macOS
- 00:15:53 Darryl-CSF-Just Press Record
- 00:17:13 Dr. Bob-701-CSF-Clipomatic
- 00:19:27 CSF-Ladiocast
- 00:23:44 SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com
- 00:26:49 John-Why is my drive almost full?
- OmniDiskSweeper (launch it with sudo to see all root data)
- DaisyDisk
- 00:32:53 Apple’s Disk Space Usage Reports (Might) Lie
- 00:37:14 Michael-Should I relogin to iCloud Services on my iPad and iPhone?
- 00:44:15 QT-Fix Text Message Forwarding
- 00:47:13 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- Clive S., Everett T., David G., Jeff F., Joseph B-P, John B., Tony Z., Amy W., Andrew The Computer Guy, Gary R., David H., Fernando F., Daniel H., Lyndon N., Michael E., Andrew S., Royce T., Leigh F., James H.
- 00:49:36 Mary-Migrating Aperture to Photos (using PowerPhotos?)
- 00:56:15 Jacob-QT-701-Use AppleID to check for serial numbers
- 00:58:35 Corbett-QT-701-Use iMazing to Check Serial Number
- 00:59:17 Donna-QT-701-Store serial numbers in Contact record
- 01:03:02 QT-System Preferences > Accessibility — Zoom with control-scroll
- 01:04:53 QT-Mailbox > Rebuild solved phantom entry in linked Smart Mailbox
- 01:06:52 Darryl-QT-Resync Apple Watch Contacts if You See Phone Numbers instead of Names
- 01:08:35 Stephen-QT-Photos Unorganized Album
- 01:12:58 TrapCall
- 01:14:20 MGG 702 Outtro
