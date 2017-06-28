Mac Malware, Cell Service Providers, Upgrading to macOS High Sierra – ACM 417

With Bryan out on vacation Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus joins Jeff Gamet to talk about why Bob doesn’t routinely run a malware checker on his Mac, plus the rant a little about cell service providers, and talk about their macOS High Sierra upgrade experiences.

ACM 417: Mac Malware, macOS High Sierra Upgrade

5:30 PM Jun. 28th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

