Apple’s Mixed Mac Message, Favorite Holiday Movies – TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-21

Apple seems to be sending mixed messages about its commitment to the Mac platform. John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss where the Mac is today and what may be in store for it over the next couple years. They also share some of their favorite holiday movies.

