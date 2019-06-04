Yes, some things happened at WWDC, and your two geeks discuss them. But first, some Cool Stuff Found. We can’t ignore that stuff, after all! Then it’s time for a jam session all about macOS Catalina, the new Mac Pro, and a few other things related to Apple’s announcements this week. All very cool stuff, and you’re guaranteed to learn at least five new things!
MGG 764: Mac Pro: You Want It? You Got It!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 764 for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
- 00:02:07 WWDC Meetup – Wednesday, 6/5, 4pm PDT – San Pedro Market Square
- 00:02:44 Alan-CSF-Setup Express Transit Pay on your Phone and/or Watch
- 00:06:07 John-CSF-GeburtstagsChecker
- 00:07:39 Jon-CSF-Choosy
- 00:09:48 Doug & Joe-CSF-UnRaid
- 00:12:39 Gray-CSF-Pocket
- 00:19:26 WWDC Announcements
- 00:20:32 iTunes Broken into Four Apps
- 00:26:42 WWDC App For Mac
- 00:28:35 macOS Catalina’s Read-only System Volume
- 00:35:54 Project Catalyst
- 00:38:09 SideCar
- 00:39:54 macOS Catalina System Requirements
- 00:40:52 The new Mac Pro checks all the boxes
- 00:47:48 What Mac do you need
- 00:50:10 SwiftUI brings Xcode up-to-speed
- 00:54:34 WWDC Beyond the Mac
- 00:55:46 Apple Watch Noise App
- 00:59:46 Cycle Tracking
- 01:01:22 Sign In With Apple
- 01:07:58 iPadOS!
- 01:13:56 SD Cards with Files App
- 01:15:15 This Week’s MGG Premium Supporters:
- Charles from Virginia, Ken from California, Scott from California, Tony from Massachusetts, Ken from Honolulu, Michael from Iowa, Dave from Illinois, Clive from West Sussex, Jeff from Indiana, Joseph from Georgia, Mark from Knoxville, Ian from Cardiff, Timothy from Iowa, Jim from Massachusetts, Beth from British Columbia, Andrew from New Jersey, Monroe from Morgantown, Stephen from Devon.
- 01:16:40 Chuck-Slow Time Machine Backup
- 01:24:51 Cloning boot disks with macOS Catalina
- 01:26:03 MGG 764 Outtro
