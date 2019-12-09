When Your Mac Sleeps Too Deeply – Mac Geek Gab 792

Sleeping computers are good, until they don’t wake up. Thankfully, John and Dave are here each week to answer your questions, including this one. But that’s not all! Listen for answers to questions about Apple Watch hourly chimes, registering Apple devices, and tips on using the camera adapter between two iPhones, opening windows in new tabs, and more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things on this week’s episode of Mac Geek Gab.

MGG 792: When Your Mac Sleeps Too Deeply

6:41 PM Dec. 9th, 2019 | 01:30:22

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

