Mac Users Can Expect More Malware and TV Shows Are Good for Apple Music – ACM 398

Bryan Chaffin

Apple Context Machine Podcast

With state-sponsored hackers from Russia developing malware for the Mac, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet fear Mac users can expect more malware in the future. They also discuss the negativity that greeted Planet of the Apps, and argue that TV shows are good for Apple Music. Plus, they visit listener comments on Net Neutrality.

Mac Users Can Expect More Malware and TV Shows Are Good for Apple Music - ACM 398

6:34 PM Feb. 15th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

