Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look back on the MacBook Air’s influence on other Apple products, plus they take Tim Cook to task for his recent iPhone battery throttling comments.

TDO 2018-01-18: MacBook Air Legacy Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look back on the MacBook Air’s influence on other Apple products, plus they take Tim Cook to task for his recent iPhone battery throttling comments.