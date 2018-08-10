The Hackindog Episode – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-10

Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s ongoing problems with the 2018 Touch Bar MacBook Pro, and Pandora’s plan to improve podcast discoverability. John also inspires Jeff to coin the term “hackindog.”

