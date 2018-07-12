New MacBook Pro Love (Mostly) and FCC Reaches for New Low – ACM 470

Apple announced new MacBook Pros, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet talk about what they like (processors and RAM) and what they don’t like (pricing on storage). They also dig into FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s efforts to reach for a new low.

MacBook Pro Love, FCC New Low - ACM 470 Apple announced new MacBook Pros, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet talk about what they like (processors and RAM) and what they don’t like (pricing on storage). They also dig into FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s efforts to reach for a new low.