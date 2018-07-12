New MacBook Pro Love (Mostly) and FCC Reaches for New Low – ACM 470

Apple announced new MacBook Pros, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet talk about what they like (processors and RAM) and what they don’t like (pricing on storage). They also dig into FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s efforts to reach for a new low.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
MacBook Pro Love, FCC New Low - ACM 470
Sources referenced in this episode:
- “This is bonkers”: FCC wants to stop reviewing most complaints about ISPs – Ars Technica
- Ajit Pai finalizes vote to limit FCC reviews of customer complaints – Ars Technica
- Apple Unveils Blackmagic eGPU for MacBook Pro
- Apple Updates Touch Bar MacBook Pro with 32 GB RAM, New Keyboard
- New Touch Bar MacBook Pro – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-12
