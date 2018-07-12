New MacBook Pro Love (Mostly) and FCC Reaches for New Low – ACM 470

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Apple announced new MacBook Pros, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet talk about what they like (processors and RAM) and what they don’t like (pricing on storage). They also dig into FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s efforts to reach for a new low.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

MacBook Pro Love, FCC New Low - ACM 470

6:27 PM Jul. 12th, 2018 | 01:07:46

Sources referenced in this episode:

