MacBook Pro Refresh Expectations, iPad Pro in Education – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-15

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what may be in store for the MacBook Pro in 2018, plus they talk about Apple’s target audience for the iPad Pro and the tablet’s place in the educational market.
TDO 2018-01-15: MacBook Pro Refresh Expectations
- Foxconn Getting More MacBook Pro Orders, No Redesign Coming This Year
- Griffin BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C Power Cable
- Apple’s target audience for its iPad Pro ads
