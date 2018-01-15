MacBook Pro Refresh Expectations, iPad Pro in Education – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-15

Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what may be in store for the MacBook Pro in 2018, plus they talk about Apple’s target audience for the iPad Pro and the tablet’s place in the educational market.

TDO 2018-01-15: MacBook Pro Refresh Expectations

2:21 PM Jan. 15th, 2018 | 00:24:09 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

