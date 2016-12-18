It’s true, John and Dave – and you, fellow listeners – have gone acronym crazy! BYOD is discussed, as is TOR browser on iOS and elsewhere. RAM performance under Sierra makes an appearance as do a TON of tips, especially one for speeding up Safari on slower Macs. VPN makes an appearance in this acronym show (as it should!), and then we have some gift guide suggestions from your fellow listeners. Press play and enjoy!
The First Rule of The Darknet Is Don’t Talk About The Darknet – Mac Geek Gab 636
Sponsors
Sponsor: BBEdit: BBEdit is the leading professional-strength HTML and text editor for the Macintosh. A text power tool for everyone!
Sponsor: eero: With eero, you can install an enterprise-grade WiFi system in your home in just a few minutes. Order between December 18-24 to save $100 off a 3-pack! Then use code MGG to get free overnight shipping!
Sponsor: Other World Computing provides innovative, high-quality performance upgrades for nearly every Mac, backed by incredible warranties and expert support. Pre-order your Thunderbolt 3/USB-C Dock today for just $279.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff Mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 636 for Sunday, December 18, 2016
- 00:02:36 Hunter-Stuck Safari
- Dave Slusher’s Evil Genius Chronicles
- 00:06:49 Mike-635-4GB RAM and Dave’s Safari Speed-up Tip
- 00:10:17 James-BYOD Concerns and Strategies
- 1Password
- FileVault (1 and 2)
- LastPass for Teams
- 00:16:42 Mark-Which TOR Browser to use?
- 00:25:30 Andrew-Mac mini Post-Upgrade Tips
- 00:31:12 SPONSOR: eero – $100 savings and MGG for free overnight shipping
- 00:36:23 SPONSOR: Bare Bones Software
- 00:34:06 SPONSOR: Other World Computing
- 00:38:32 Harvey-New Drive, Old Time Machine Backup <https://support.apple.com/kb/PH18860>
- 00:41:01 Battery/MacBook Pro discussion
- 00:50:15 Cano-634-Cloak will auto-connect VPN on new WiFi
- 00:52:07 Shaun-634-Podcast Bookmarks with Siri
- 00:53:10 Dan-634-Podcast Bookmarks with iCatcher!
- 00:54:15 Andrew-QT-Siri Reads Notifications
- 00:56:39 Robert-Synology Remote Access and VPN
- 01:05:27 Thomas-Breaking of My Support Profile
- 01:08:53 Scott-Remove WiFi with Keychain Access
- 01:11:54 Joe-635-Virtru Secure email
- 01:13:41 Andy-CSF-Gift Guide-Speaker, Headphone, Drive Cloner, More!
- 01:17:38 Devin-CSF-Alfred PowerPack
