The First Rule of The Darknet Is Don’t Talk About The Darknet – Mac Geek Gab 636

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &
| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

It’s true, John and Dave – and you, fellow listeners – have gone acronym crazy! BYOD is discussed, as is TOR browser on iOS and elsewhere. RAM performance under Sierra makes an appearance as do a TON of tips, especially one for speeding up Safari on slower Macs. VPN makes an appearance in this acronym show (as it should!), and then we have some gift guide suggestions from your fellow listeners. Press play and enjoy!

The First Rule of The Darknet Is Don’t Talk About The Darknet – Mac Geek Gab 636

12:00 PM Dec. 18th, 2016 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

It’s true, John and Dave – and you, fellow listeners – have gone acronym crazy! BYOD is discussed, as is TOR browser on iOS and...

Sponsors

Sponsor: BBEdit: BBEdit is the leading professional-strength HTML and text editor for the Macintosh. A text power tool for everyone!

Sponsor: eero: With eero, you can install an enterprise-grade WiFi system in your home in just a few minutes. Order between December 18-24 to save $100 off a 3-pack! Then use code MGG to get free overnight shipping!

Sponsor: Other World Computing provides innovative, high-quality performance upgrades for nearly every Mac, backed by incredible warranties and expert support. Pre-order your Thunderbolt 3/USB-C Dock today for just $279.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff Mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account