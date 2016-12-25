Everyone got AirPods except you? No worries, Dave and John have you covered with some AirPods alternatives. Otherwise it’s listener questions dominate the show, as usual, with topics ranging from where to store your iTunes Media, network topology, replacements for Dropbox’s missing Public folder and much more. Download today and enjoy!
Christmas Morning with Your Two Favorite Geeks – Mac Geek Gab 637
Sponsors
Sponsor: PowerPhotos is the ultimate toolbox for Photos on the Mac. Merge multiple Photos libraries, eliminate duplicate photos, and more. Get 20% off with coupon code MGG.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:02:06 Simon-QT-Preview Multiple Images in Finder
- 00:03:24 Todd-QT-Find un-albumed Photos
- 00:04:44 Everett-634-XFINITY Wi-Fi
- 00:07:06 Gray-Log into iCloud on iOS Safari
- 00:08:30 Larry-Replacement for Dropbox Public Folder
- 00:12:46 Phil-Browser VPN vs. System VPN
- 00:19:16 SPONSOR: PowerPhotos from Fat Cat Software <https://fatcatsoftware.com/mgg>
- 00:22:07 Douglas-Bluetooth audio delays
- 00:27:42 AirPods Alternatives
- Earin – $199 <https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01FSQGWTS/themacobs-20>
- Bragi Dash – $249 <https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01BHAU6QO/themacobs-20>
- SmartOmi Boots – $76 <https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01HTFBC5A/themacobs-20>
- Rowkin BitCharge – $129 <https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01KPG6BLK/themacobs-20>
- Bragi “The Headphone” <https://www.bragi.com/comparison/>
- 00:36:18 Fun Alexa stuff
- 00:48:15 Dave’s Network Stuff
- 00:59:30 John’s applessdstatistics
- sudo /Applications/Utilities/Activity\ Monitor.app/Contents/MacOS/Activity\ Monitor
- 01:05:18 Louis-Network Topology Query
- TRENDnet 16-port Switch – $60
- 01:15:35 Todd-Storing iTunes Media on the Network
- 01:20:24 Brian-NAS on mesh
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed – Thanks to Michael Johnston of The iOS Show and Applr.