Christmas Morning with Your Two Favorite Geeks – Mac Geek Gab 637

Everyone got AirPods except you? No worries, Dave and John have you covered with some AirPods alternatives. Otherwise it’s listener questions dominate the show, as usual, with topics ranging from where to store your iTunes Media, network topology, replacements for Dropbox’s missing Public folder and much more. Download today and enjoy!

11:50 AM Dec. 25th, 2016 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Sponsor: PowerPhotos is the ultimate toolbox for Photos on the Mac. Merge multiple Photos libraries, eliminate duplicate photos, and more. Get 20% off with coupon code MGG.

