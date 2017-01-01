Need to use Mini DisplayPort monitor with your USB-C Mac? Need to make screen recordings? Need a Dropbox replacement? Your two favorite geeks have you covered with these questions and others. Cool Stuff Found segment includes a way to control your reboot sounds, your clipboard, and your unwanted robocalls. Plus, another AirPods alternative. Download and enjoy!
Happy New Year from Your Two Favorite Geeks – Mac Geek Gab 638
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 638 for Sunday, January 1, 2017
- 00:02:59 Scott-Making Screen Recordings
- 00:10:42 Ron-Mini DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 3/USB-C
- 00:16:08 Will-Auto-connecting VPN
- 00:25:56 Eric-Synology as a Dropbox Replacement
- 00:34:10 Chuck-637-QT-Request Desktop Site
- 00:35:22 Bill-637-iTunes on a NAS and Auto-mounting Network Shares
- 00:39:16 James-QT-iPhone Takes Pictures with Black Screen
- 00:42:16 Jim-CSF-No Reboot Sound
- 00:43:38 Steve-CSFR-PopClip for Mac
- 00:45:15 -Zack-CSF-Nomorobo
- 00:47:43 Managing your Comcast(XFinity)/ISP/Vendor relationships
- 00:51:29 Synology, Docker & Homebridge
- 00:59:39 Ben-636-CSF-GoNovate G10 and G8 earbuds
- 01:01:09 Bob-Adding an iPhone to the family
- 01:09:26 Robin-Non-Cloud Notes Syncing
- 01:20:56 Rolling your own cloud service
