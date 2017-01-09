Back from CES, your two favorite geeks have some fun stuff to report about and all of your questions to answer. The latter include things like fixing Mail.app’s CPU-hogging, which hibernatemode to use for your MacBook, and much, much more. Press play and enjoy!

Moving Photos, Fixing Mail, Securing Your Network & More – Mac Geek Gab 639 Back from CES, your two favorite geeks have some fun stuff to report about and all of your questions to answer. The latter include things...