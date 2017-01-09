Back from CES, your two favorite geeks have some fun stuff to report about and all of your questions to answer. The latter include things like fixing Mail.app’s CPU-hogging, which hibernatemode to use for your MacBook, and much, much more. Press play and enjoy!
Moving Photos, Fixing Mail, Securing Your Network & More – Mac Geek Gab 639
Sponsors
Sponsor: Blue Apron: Visit BlueApron.com/mgg to check out this week’s menu and get your first three meals free on your first order! Free shipping, too!
Sponsor: GoDaddy: Domains, email, hosting and more. Visit GoDaddy.com and use coupon code MGG30 to save 30% on all new products.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 639 for January 9, 2017
- 00:01:38 CES Follow-up
- 00:02:16 Energous
- 00:05:00 Aura
- 00:06:32 Linksys Velop
- 00:09:47 Homekit
- 00:15:33 Seagate’s VR Plank Experience
- 00:21:38 Travel Tips
- 00:25:22 TripIt Pro
- 00:27:00 Vector Cup Holder
- 00:29:43 TSA Pre-Check
- 00:30:53 SPONSOR: Blue Apron – 3 Meals Free with MGG
- 00:34:40 SPONSOR: GoDaddy – 30% off with MGG30
- 00:36:58 Norv-Excessive Mail.app Loading
- 00:46:22 Andy-Which hibernatemode to use?
- ‘sudo pmset hibernatemode 0’
- 00:54:16 David-Wireless Mouse Issues, Damaged Disk Drive
- 01:05:11 Patrick-Stop background video and audio
- 01:06:01 Eddie-Battery Charging Rate/Speed Formula
- 01:07:30 Paul-Safe Mode to the rescue… maybe!
- 01:11:27 Steve-638-Protecting Torrent Traffic with VPN
- 01:13:31 John-638-Note Syncing Workaround
- 01:16:13 Mike-Backups of Clones
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed – Thanks to Michael Johnston of The iOS Show and Applr.