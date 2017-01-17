Migrating Photos to a new Mac, managing and syncing your family’s photos, speeding up iOS Spotlight searches, fixing an unresponsive Digital Crown on your Apple Watch and resolving website loading delays are just some of the things you’ll learn from your two favorite geeks in this week’s show! Listen as Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun answer your questions and solve your problems.
Managing Photos, Fixing Your Apple Watch & Resolving Network Issues – Mac Geek Gab 640
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 640 for Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- 00:02:04 John takes Dave’s advice
- 00:05:20 Manage Your QoS
- 00:07:55 Greg-QT-Speed up iOS Spotlight Search
- 00:10:46 Ken-Fixing unresponsive Apple Watch Digital Crown
- 00:12:05 Jim-Apple Watch not charging? Could be the Charger
- 00:15:37 Right-angle charging cables
- 00:24:20 Daniel-Migrating Photos Library to new Mac
- 00:32:55 David-Managing and Syncing Family Photos
- 00:39:41 Kirit-Delays when loading websites
- 00:46:44 Paul-Most secure routers
- 00:52:27 Todd-Measuring (Mesh) Wi-Fi Performance
- 01:05:55 Charles-Adding a wireless access point
- 01:13:34 Terry-Show App’s Keyboard Shorcuts
- 01:16:00 Tanel-Heat issues in closed-display/clamshell Mode?
