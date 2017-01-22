Cool Stuff Found today contains lots of things you suggested after listening to recent shows, including tools to help your Mac sleep, help you manage your keyboard shortcuts and macros, privately sync your notes, auto-file your Mail, and free backup storage! Then its on to sharing your tips and answering your questions. Want to learn how to factory reset your AirPods, enable band-steering on your router, or have Siri search Google instead of Bing? Let’s go!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 641 for Sunday, January 22, 2017
- 00:02:03 New stuff coming in upcoming episodes
- 00:03:05 Ken-CSF-KeyCue
- 00:05:20 Steve-638-Don’t forget GoodReader
- 00:07:27 Charlie-635-CSF-MailHub
- 00:15:11 Robin-637-Private Notes Syncing with MacJournal
- 00:18:17 Michael-637-CSF-Backblaze B2 10GB Free!
- Arq Backup
- 00:21:24 Jim-639-CSF-SmartSleep
- 00:25:28 Andrew-CSF-Silicon Dust HD HomeRun – $100
- 00:30:20 SPONSOR: PowerPhotos – Save with MGG
- 00:32:58 SPONSOR: OWC DEC for new MacBook Pros
- 00:36:16 Dan-How to Reset AirPods
- 00:37:54 Andrew-Having Siri Search Google
- 00:40:09 Mike-IPv6 and Band-steering
- 00:51:09 John-Speeding up a sluggish Mac
- Drive Genius for Defragmentation
- 01:07:18 David-Concern over changing USB Port shapes
- 01:11:40 Eric-Bluetooth earbuds for video
- 01:18:30 Terry-Bluetooth Priority Selection?
- 01:24:26 MGG 641 Outtro
