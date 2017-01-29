Safari Passwords, Shopping Lists, and Synology RT2600ac Router – Mac Geek Gab 642

Have a website with multiple passwords and Safari always chooses the wrong one? Want a shopping list app to manage as a family? Photos showing greyed-out people? That’s just how this week’s Mac Geek Gab starts, folks. Then it’s on to Dave’s review of the new Synology RT2600ac standalone router, plus some related router questions for good measure. That’s not where it ends, though, because there are more questions and tips answered in here, as well. You’ll just have to listen to find out everything. After all, you must learn at least four new things each week, right? We’re here to help you do just that!

12:16 PM Jan. 29th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

