Have a website with multiple passwords and Safari always chooses the wrong one? Want a shopping list app to manage as a family? Photos showing greyed-out people? That’s just how this week’s Mac Geek Gab starts, folks. Then it’s on to Dave’s review of the new Synology RT2600ac standalone router, plus some related router questions for good measure. That’s not where it ends, though, because there are more questions and tips answered in here, as well. You’ll just have to listen to find out everything. After all, you must learn at least four new things each week, right? We’re here to help you do just that!
Safari Passwords, Shopping Lists, and Synology RT2600ac Router – Mac Geek Gab 642
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 642 for Sunday, January 29, 2017
- 00:01:32 How to set default password for Safari websites
- 00:06:00 Scott-Shopping List App
- 00:12:42 Brian-Limited Display Resolution Options
- 00:18:25 Jon-Photos Showing Grey People
- 00:21:46 Dave-640-CPU throttling in Closed Lid Mode
- 00:30:28 Scott-640-Router Security
- 00:38:52 Synology RT2600ac Review/thoughts
- 00:55:39 Joe-Utangle Router Firmware
- 00:58:26 Bob-Printer doesn’t like new router
- 01:03:16 Roger-Cable Modem and Router Incompatibilities
- 01:07:04 Gary-SMS Forwarding Stopped
- 01:11:08 Mark-641-Defragmenting Alternatives
- 01:14:03 Bruce-Getting an older OS X installer
- Download OS X El Capitan
- Download Snow Leopard
