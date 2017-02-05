Cool Stuff Found kicks off this week’s show, with email clients, Wi-Fi Widget(s), combo iPhone/Watch chargers, disk utilities and much, much more. Then, after a few additional tips from you, dear listeners, it’s time for your questions. Topics this week include comparing local vs. Cloud storage for things like your music, videos and documents; memory interleaving and when to use it; solving corrupt user accounts that won’t login; and solving the issues with web pages that are slow to load. Press play and enjoy!
You Scratch Your Head, I’ll Scratch Mine – Mac Geek Gab 643
Sponsors
Sponsor: eero: With eero, you can install an enterprise-grade WiFi system in your home in just a few minutes. Simply download the eero app on your iOS or Android devices, and it’ll walk you through each step of the process. Use code MGG to get free overnight shipping!
Sponsor: Blue Apron: Visit blueapron.com/mgg to check out this week’s menu and get your first three meals free on your first order! Free shipping, too!
Sponsor: TextExpander for Teams:The customizable typing shortcut utility – if you’re not using it, you’re wasting time.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 643 for Sunday, February 5, 2017
- 00:02:13 CSF-Wi-Fi Widget
- 00:05:13 Alex-CSF-See All of Apple’s Repair Extension Programs
- 00:06:21 Ken-CSF-Belkin Valet Charger for Apple Watch & iPhone
- 00:07:47 Alex-CSF-ddrescue
- 00:10:09 Ed-CSF-EasilyDo Email Client
- 00:11:06 Robin-642-CSF-SwitchResX
- 00:12:16 Roger-642-Use Shared Reminders for Grocery List
- 00:14:00 BusyCal
- 00:16:31 Ioannis-Time Machine Checksum Verification
- 00:22:43 Terence-Menus won’t stick
- 00:25:48 SPONSOR: Blue Apron – MGG gets you 3 meals free
- 00:28:50 SPONSOR: TextExpander for Teams
- 00:31:12 SPONSOR: eero – MGG gets free overnight shipping
- 00:34:23 Dave-638-Google Voice vs. iOS Voicemail
- 00:38:27 Workflow
- 00:42:58 Graham-641-Memory Upgrades and Interleaving in iMacs
- 00:50:37 Michael-Slow Web Page Loading After Wake
- NETGEAR Owners: upgrade your router’s firmware
- 01:01:45 Brian-NAS vs. Cloud for various types of data
- 01:08:00 Michael-Corrupt User Account won’t Login
- 01:14:31 Todd-To xfinitywifi or Not to xfinitywifi
- 01:24:56 NEW MGG PREMIUM
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed – Thanks to Michael Johnston of The iOS Show and Applr.