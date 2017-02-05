You Scratch Your Head, I’ll Scratch Mine – Mac Geek Gab 643

Cool Stuff Found kicks off this week’s show, with email clients, Wi-Fi Widget(s), combo iPhone/Watch chargers, disk utilities and much, much more. Then, after a few additional tips from you, dear listeners, it’s time for your questions. Topics this week include comparing local vs. Cloud storage for things like your music, videos and documents; memory interleaving and when to use it; solving corrupt user accounts that won’t login; and solving the issues with web pages that are slow to load. Press play and enjoy!

You Scratch Your Head, I’ll Scratch Mine – Mac Geek Gab 643

12:30 PM Feb. 5th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

