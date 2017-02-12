A little iOS Geek Gab segment starts the show, discussing batteries – both internal and out – as well as screen protection. Your geeks share their picks and, more importantly, how they pick. Then it’s on to some great tips from both your two favorite geeks and you, including managing RAM, converting Numbers to Excel (without Numbers!), upgrading your Mac mini and more. Press play and enjoy!
iOS Geek Gab, Managing RAM, Converting Numbers to Excel – Mac Geek Gab 644
Sponsors
Sponsor: GoDaddy: Domains, email, hosting and more. Visit GoDaddy.com and use coupon code MGG30 to save 30% on all new products.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 644 for Sunday, February 12, 2017
- 00:01:18 Dave’s Travels and why we’re not digging deep into mesh this week (again)
- 00:06:35 Phil-Which battery pack to buy
- 00:17:56 Adam-Tempered Glass iPhone Screen Protector
- 00:23:07 Bobby-iOS Battery Test
- 00:30:28 SPONSOR: GoDaddy – MGG30 saves you 30% on new purchases
- 00:33:08 Louis-Managing RAM, especially browsers
- 00:49:55 Eliot-643-Idiosyncratic Tip Calculation a good Security Measure
- 00:52:49 Irv-Converting Numbers to Excel without Numbers
- 00:56:00 Andrew-Clickable File Link
- 00:58:12 Reminiscing about the Apple ][
- 01:02:21 Mike-Disable iTunes Auto Backups
- 01:06:56 David-Mac mini 2014 Upgrade Challenge
- 01:16:06 Kevin-Changing Default Icons
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed – Thanks to Michael Johnston of The iOS Show and Applr.