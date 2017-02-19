Don’t Fear The Wi-Fi – Mac Geek Gab 645

Inexpensive quasi-mesh Wi-Fi, cloud management for your videos, changing your Finder icons and upgrading your Mac’s Wi-Fi to the latest standards are just how this show starts out! From there it’s on to answering your questions about monitoring iOS data usage, looking at PDF data – all of it! – and then your geeks dive into the Wi-Fi danger conspiracy! We promise you’ll learn at least four new things!

Don't Fear The Wi-Fi – Mac Geek Gab 645

12:16 PM Feb. 19th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

