Inexpensive quasi-mesh Wi-Fi, cloud management for your videos, changing your Finder icons and upgrading your Mac’s Wi-Fi to the latest standards are just how this show starts out! From there it’s on to answering your questions about monitoring iOS data usage, looking at PDF data – all of it! – and then your geeks dive into the Wi-Fi danger conspiracy! We promise you’ll learn at least four new things!
Don't Fear The Wi-Fi – Mac Geek Gab 645
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 645 for Sunday, February 19, 2017 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:00 Harvey-CSF-642-Google Keep for Shopping List
- 00:03:47 Mike-CSF-Inexpensive Wi-Fi Quasi Mesh
- eBay Search to Greenwave G1100 Routers
- 00:07:00 AmpliFi Standalone Mesh Points
- 00:09:37 Pioneer Rayz
- 00:21:03 Leon-CSF-Channels for HDHomeRun
- 00:22:11 Follow-up on Battery Percentage from MGG 644
- 00:24:39 David-643-Plex Cloud
- 00:25:29 Eliot-644-Change icons with LiteIcon (Alex, too)
- 00:26:29 Robin-SwitchResX and SIP
- 00:27:38 John-644-Memory Pressure
- 00:30:15 Facebook Messenger Phishing Hack
- 00:32:18 The security of using a forwarded email address
- 00:34:14 Finding Apple Music Repeat Controls
- 00:43:40 Mike-Monitor iOS Data Usage
- 00:47:44 Can you feel Wi-Fi? More importantly, does it matter?
- 00:57:22 Jeff-Should you just turn your Mac off?
- 01:02:34 Does uptime matter?
- 01:05:55 Unlimited Wi-Fi Data Plan Comparison
- 01:07:09 Andrew-Mac Wi-Fi replacement/upgrade
- 01:15:07 Patrick-Some PDF data doesn’t appear
