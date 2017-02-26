Spring is almost here for the northern hemisphere, and that means it’s almost lightning season. It’s time to talk UPS’s and battery backups. Listen as John and Dave talk through all the permutations you’ll need to know to choose the right UPS for your setup. On top of that, a few things in Cool Stuff Found, solving mailbox syncing problems, and a deep discussion about how to rip movies and then to get them onto your iPhone or iPad!
How do I choose a UPS? – Mac Geek Gab 646
Sponsor: PowerPhotos is the ultimate toolbox for Photos on the Mac. Merge multiple Photos libraries, eliminate duplicate photos, and more. Get 20% off with coupon code MGG.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 646 for Sunday, February 26, 2017
- 00:02:23 Graham-CSF-Consolation
- 00:04:13 Paul-CSF-Apple Pay on Isolated Apple Watch
- 00:05:15 Jay-645-Plex Cloud doesn’t support Amazon Drive
- 00:08:54 Apple Pay, Content Management System, WooCommerce, More!
- 00:13:00 Small Business Show! <http://businessshow.co>
- 00:16:05 SPONSOR: PowerPhotos
- 00:18:35 How to buy a UPS
- 00:24:52 How much UPS do you need?
- APC UPS Calculator
- iMac Power Consumption (33-350W depending upon size/usage)
- 00:40:43 Added bonus: Power conditioning
- 00:44:33 Ken-APC UPS app
- 00:47:03 Andrew-Sometimes your house is already a UPS
- 00:50:35 Tesla Powerwall
- 00:54:09 David-How to Rip Movies?
- 01:01:22 Ron-Getting movies onto your iPad
- 01:06:32 Terry-Mouse thinks it’s clicked
- 01:11:44 Kirit-One Mailbox won’t sync
- 01:13:02 Jeff-iMac Won’t Boot
