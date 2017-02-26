How do I choose a UPS? – Mac Geek Gab 646

Spring is almost here for the northern hemisphere, and that means it’s almost lightning season. It’s time to talk UPS’s and battery backups. Listen as John and Dave talk through all the permutations you’ll need to know to choose the right UPS for your setup. On top of that, a few things in Cool Stuff Found, solving mailbox syncing problems, and a deep discussion about how to rip movies and then to get them onto your iPhone or iPad!

10:47 AM Feb. 26th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Sponsor: PowerPhotos is the ultimate toolbox for Photos on the Mac. Merge multiple Photos libraries, eliminate duplicate photos, and more. Get 20% off with coupon code MGG.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

