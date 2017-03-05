Hello, Sailor. Nothing Happens Here – Mac Geek Gab 647

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &
| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Ever get the spinning beach ball at the top of your screen? John and Dave can help with that. After all, they come together each week to solve your Mac questions and problems. Other topics include selecting your sending address from Mail, controlling when iCloud Photos get sent to the cloud, deleting stubborn files, and more!

Hello, Sailor. Nothing Happens Here – Mac Geek Gab 647

12:18 PM Mar. 5th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Ever get the spinning beach ball at the top of your screen? John and Dave can help with that. After all, they come together each...

Sponsors

SponsorBlue Apron: Visit blueapron.com/mgg to check out this week’s menu and get your first three meals free on your first order! Free shipping, too!

Sponsor: TextExpander:The customizable typing shortcut utility – if you’re not using it, you’re wasting time.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account