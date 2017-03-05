Ever get the spinning beach ball at the top of your screen? John and Dave can help with that. After all, they come together each week to solve your Mac questions and problems. Other topics include selecting your sending address from Mail, controlling when iCloud Photos get sent to the cloud, deleting stubborn files, and more!
Hello, Sailor. Nothing Happens Here – Mac Geek Gab 647
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 647 for Sunday, March 5, 2017 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:16 QT-Spotlight Temperature Conversions
- 00:04:39 Harvey-Menu Bar Hangs
- 00:07:37 Lew-Controlling when iCloud Photos upload
- 00:14:31 Michael-Deleting Stubborn Files
- TrashIt
- cd ~/.Trash
- cd /Volumes/[name of external drive]/.Trashes/[user id]
- 00:19:25 Fish Shell
- brew install fish
- Oh-My-zsh
- 00:23:33 Amazon’s AWS Outage
- 00:32:50 Michael-Managing Multiple Routers (eero and Time Machine)
- 00:41:31 Ubiquiti Standalone AmpliFi HD Mesh Points
- 00:43:22 Printer sharing
- 00:50:12 Brett-Selecting your sending address in Mail
- 00:56:35 Robin-Mounting Network Drives Full-time
- 01:03:26 Phil-Online Filing Cabinet
- 01:12:51 Andrew-646-Don’t forget Target Disk Mode
- 01:14:53 Peter-646-Black Magic Intensity Video Capture
- 01:20:05 Jim-CSFR-Default Folder X
