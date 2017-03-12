Manage your 3rd-party external “Retina” display, use custom icons for each mounted volume, use private browsing to keep your various Google accounts from conflicting, and move your Dock to make better use of your screen real estate. Folks, that’s just the tips section of this week’s episode. Listen for much, much more!
More Mac Tips Than You Can Shake a Stick At – Mac Geek Gab 648
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 648 for Sunday, March 12, 2017 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:58 Use Private Browsing for Multiple Google Accounts
- 00:07:49 Dock on the side, not the bottom
- 00:10:37 Drewski-QT-Use Custom Icons for Each Mounted Volume
- 00:15:01 Use Keyboard Maestro to mount volumes, Printopia to print to wireless printers
- 00:19:14 Brian-Use T-Mobile MiFi for iPad data
- 00:20:45 New MacBook Pro’s 3×3 Radios Tested
- 00:25:43 Retina for External Displays
- 00:38:45 Erik-647-Use fstab to keep a clone from automatically mounting
- 00:41:53 John-647-Forcing to choose an Outbound Mail Account
- 00:42:43 Jay-647-Disconnect.me can stop iCloud Photo Uploads
- 00:44:20 Dan-646-UPS Math
- 00:46:28 Bradley-646-UPS Thoughts
- 00:49:37 Anthony-646-Smart-UPS Sensitivity Settings?
- 00:52:51 Carsten-646-Light-usage UPS options
- 00:55:00 Nick-Overriding iCloud SSID Priorities
- ControlPlane
- Scenario
- Keyboard Maestro – “The future of automation on the Mac!”
- Power Manager
- 01:05:31 Ed-Collaborative whiteboard solution?
- 01:08:55 Richard-iTunes Cleanup Software?
- 01:15:03 David-Save iOS Backups on External Drive
- 01:18:36 Andrew-iOS Data Recovery
