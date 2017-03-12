More Mac Tips Than You Can Shake a Stick At – Mac Geek Gab 648

Manage your 3rd-party external “Retina” display, use custom icons for each mounted volume, use private browsing to keep your various Google accounts from conflicting, and move your Dock to make better use of your screen real estate. Folks, that’s just the tips section of this week’s episode. Listen for much, much more!

More Mac Tips Than You Can Shake a Stick At – Mac Geek Gab 648

12:06 PM Mar. 12th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

