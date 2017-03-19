Have a webpage you use all the time? Why not make that its own, separate app? Need to create Symbolic Links (symlinks) but don’t want to use the Terminal? How about if you want to get an equipment warranty for that new Synology NAS you just bought? That’s just a sampling of the things you’ll learn in the first segment of this week’s episode. There’s more, folks. Lots more! Press play and enjoy!
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 649 for Sunday, March 19, 2017
- 00:02:04 Russell-CSF-648-Fluid App
- 00:06:16 MGG Calendar
- 00:07:09 MGG Contact Info
- 00:07:41 John-CSF-Symbolic Linker
- 00:12:44 Tony-CSF-642-Buy Me a Pie
- 00:14:08 Everett-CSF-SquareTrade for everything!
- 00:17:24 Russell-CSFR-iPhone Field Test Mode
- 00:19:15 VZW Wi-Fi and AT&T Wi-Fi
- 00:25:31 Cindy in Indy-Accessing a Deceased Person’s iPad
- 00:31:07 Scott-S/MIME vs. GPG
- 00:36:08 Troubleshooting intermittent network problems
- 00:42:00 Ken-Fiber and Wireless and Speeds
- 00:50:06 Bruce-Migrating a finicky iPhoto Library to Photos
- 00:55:13 Graham-Client Advice for Photos Library
- 01:03:51 Andrew-UPS Battery Life
- 01:07:30 Phil-Emailing a Group of Contacts
