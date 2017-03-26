Security is on the brain this week! Learn how to secure your iCloud account and also learn how to secure your entire home network from your ISP’s prying eyes! Dave and John also help you determine what devices and processes are using your network, and what the difference is between WPA2 Personal and Enterprise. All of this and more in this week’s Mac Geek Gab. Press play and enjoy!
Are You Secure with Your Security? – Mac Geek Gab 650
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 650 for Sunday, March 26, 2017 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:01:32 Dave’s Upcoming Speaking Gigs
- Wed, March 29th – Wi-Fi and Mesh at CT Mac Connection in Farmington, CT
- Wed April 5th – Loving the Console at MacTech Pro in Boston
- Thursday, April 6th – Pepcom DigitalFocus Springfest with JFB
- Saturday, April 8th – Wi-Fi and Mesh at MLMUG
- 00:04:40 Jamie-CSF-648-Song Sergeant <http://www.lairware.com/songsergeant/>
- 00:06:17 Mike-CSF-WordService
- 00:07:42 How to Clean Up Your Services Menu
- 00:08:08 David-CSF-Magnet
- 00:13:49 Lawyer Jeff-CSF-Sprayway Glass Cleaner
- 00:16:18 CSF-Lima
- 00:25:09 SPONSOR: You! and MGG Pemium
- Thanks to John V., Stephen A., George M., Craig R., Andrew B., Nick S., Fernando F., David H., Andrew S., Giles C., Royce T.
- 00:37:33 Andy-Apple Watch and WiFi issues
- 00:39:30 Bill-iCloud Security
- 00:53:18 Adrian-Whole House VPN Options
- 01:02:45 Traveling to China and maintaining internet access
- 01:08:08 Roger-Best options for International Data and SIM Cards
- 01:13:29 Andrew-It’s all Personal. WPA2 vs WPA/WPA2
- 01:19:23 Daniel-Diagnose Mysterious Network Connection
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed – Thanks to Michael Johnston of The iOS Show and Applr.