SMC Resets, Migration Assistant tricks, Auto-Upgrade solutions and Renting vs. Owning your Cable Modem are just the beginning for your two favorite geeks today. S/MIME is taken to a whole other level with guest Jeff Butts who helps us all understand how to make this work on both macOS and iOS! Then it’s time to dive into your system certificates – and which ones you can touch vs. those that you can’t. Security is always on the mind and a quick VPN discussion rounds that out. Then John and Dave move on to something more pleasing to the ear: sound, and how best to manage it on your Mac!
Physical Security Matters, Too – Mac Geek Gab 652
Sponsors
Sponsor: Jamf Now: Jamf Now helps you manage your Apple devices from anywhere. You can configure settings, protect sensitive information, even lock or wipe a device — from anywhere. Jamf Now secures your stuff — so you can focus on your business instead. No IT expertise needed. Visit jamf.com/mgg for 3 free devices for life.
Sponsor: Away: Your new Carry-On with a built-in battery to charge your phone, a lifetime warranty, and a 100-day no-risk trial. Visit awaytravel.com/mgg and use coupon code MGG to save $20 and get free US shipping.
Sponsor: Bitbucket gives teams of all sizes free private repositories with state-of-the-art features like the world’s best “pull request” algorithm, built-in continuous delivery, and integrations with your favorite tools like Docker, AWS, Azure and, of course, Jira. Visit bitbucket.com/forthecode to create your free account now!
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 652 for Sunday, April 9, 2017
- 00:02:51 Tim-651-Apple ID Change Logout Reminder
- 00:06:49 Dave-651-LastPass Update
- 00:11:24 Paul-QT-Hairy Trackpad Issue
- 25 Pounds of Black Powder
- 00:17:14 Email Encryption with Jeff Butts
- 00:28:53 How to encrypt mail on iOS
- 00:36:31 Chris-Never forget the SMC reset
- 00:43:53 Security is physical, too
- 00:45:50 Robb-Renting vs. Owning Cable Modem
- 00:54:44 Sponsor: Away Luggage – MGG saves $20
- 00:56:50 Sponsor: BitBucket: For The Code
- 00:58:37 Sponsor: JAMF Now
- 01:00:34 Chester-Best Sound Bar to use?
- 01:05:38 Jon-Use Soundflower to Control Volume
- 01:12:42 CSF-Sound Control
- 01:15:28 Brian-Admin Password Issue
- 01:20:27 Brian-Keychain Access has stuff I want to delete
- MGG Premium Contributors for this week
- Richard C., Everett T., W. Abdullah B., David B, Michael L., James B., Mark R., Michael B., Doug L., John G., Robert H., Ralph F., Paul K., Jonathan G., Kurt T., Michael G., Chris H., Jeremy F., Mark W., David C.
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed