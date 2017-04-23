Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found and LOTS of questions. Sleeping Mac? No problem. VIP Mail help? No problem. Building a home? No problem. Want to know about VPNs? Well, now… just kidding. No problem! Mac Geek Gab answers your questions and shares your tips so everyone can learn at least four new things each week!
Never Check Your NSA Email Over an Insecure Connection – Mac Geek Gab 654
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 654 for Sunday, April 23, 2017
- 00:02:33 Bill-QT-Photos taken in Messages don’t get saved to Camera Roll
- 00:03:29 Alex-QT-Multiple Undos in the Finder
- 00:04:46 Joe-CSF-Duplicati
- 00:06:41 CSF-Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 Headphones
- 00:09:50 Check your calendar credentials (to be sure you’re still syncing)
- 00:13:01 What’s Causing my Mac to sleep?
- pmset -g
- 00:15:41 Future topic: new Console
- 00:17:52 Susheel-Replacement for DeskConnect?
- 00:27:45 Dennis-VIP Mail Notifications
- 00:31:54 Andrew-Keychain Storage and Backup
- 00:36:55 Daniel-Switching Smarts – Managed switch?
- 00:45:04 Mac Geek Gab Premium Subscribers
- John V., Stephen A., Ken L., Nick S., Steve R., Laura S., Scott C., Thomas S., Dennis F., Ward J., Deborah F
- 00:46:51 Robert-Which VPN to use?
- Algo – Roll your own (free!) cloud-based VPN
- Tails
- Tor
- Tor Myths and Facts
- Tor Browser
- Red Onion
- Black Mesh
- 00:55:27 Jimi Hendrix Fire!
- 00:55:51 Chuck-VPN Benefits Beyond Data Security
- 01:05:36 Robin-651-Cloak to Block all Network Access
- 01:06:46 Lionel-Hiding Folders and Data, Browser-Based VPN
- 01:16:43 Never Check Your NSA Email Over an Insecure Connection
