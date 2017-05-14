Guardians of the Geek Galaxy – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 657

Ever wondered how to share iCloud contact groups amongst family and team members? Ever have to mix iOS, Android, and macOS? Ever wonder what AppTranslocation folders are? How about the best thing to put in your walls before you close them up? John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton have your answers to all of this and more.

MGG 657: Guardians of the Geek Galaxy

12:11 PM May. 14th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Sponsor: BBEdit: BBEdit is the leading professional-strength HTML and text editor for the Macintosh. A text power tool for everyone!

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

