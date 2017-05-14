Ever wondered how to share iCloud contact groups amongst family and team members? Ever have to mix iOS, Android, and macOS? Ever wonder what AppTranslocation folders are? How about the best thing to put in your walls before you close them up? John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton have your answers to all of this and more.
MGG 657: Guardians of the Geek Galaxy
Sponsor: BBEdit: BBEdit is the leading professional-strength HTML and text editor for the Macintosh. A text power tool for everyone!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 657 for Sunday, May 14, 2017
- 00:01:30 Felix-Sharing a Contact Group
- 00:05:27 Andrew-iPhone restarts when it gets loud
- 00:10:34 Steve-Mixing Android/iOS/macOS
- 00:16:30 Ken-Gatekeeper Path Randomization or App Translocation ]\
- 00:20:04 Sponsor: Bare Bones <https://barebones.com/>
- 00:22:25 Ken-In-home Bluetooth Extenders
- 00:25:34 Jon & Thomas-Building for the future
- 00:33:56 Russ-Which mesh with Wired Backhaul?
- 00:41:13 Louis-Nest vs. Mesh
- 00:46:39 JP-Remote Apple AirPort Access
- 00:55:25 Phil-Auto-connect VPN on foreign networks
- 00:59:03 This week’s MGG Premium Supporters
- Daniel W., James B., John G., Jay C., Paul M., Joe S.*, Mikael S., Chris F., Brian W., Scott G., Robert S., Craig R.T., Andrew W., Brian M., Art K.
- 01:01:22 Paul-656-Fix for sending email
- 01:03:58 Simon-656-Fix for sending Gmail
- 01:05:15 Robin-656-Additional Malware protection
- 01:09:07 David-656-iCloud Mail Flagging is Broken
- 01:11:00 Victor-Workaround the 100MB Cellular Data Download Limit
- 01:13:00 Outtro
