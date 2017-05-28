Secure Document Syncing, Splitting Audio & More – Mac Geek Gab 659

Thunderbolt 3 Docks, Quick PrefPane Access, the best iOS PDF viewer, splitting audio files, and finding your lyrics. THAT’s what your two favorite geeks start with this week… and then they go from there! Press play and enjoy.

MGG 659: Secure Document Syncing, Splitting Audio & More

11:36 AM May. 28th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

