iCloud Syncing is the Bane of my Existence – Mac Geek Gab 660

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Ever have problems with iCloud syncing? Haha, of course you have. Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun, your two favorite geeks, have, too, so they help a few of you with your iCloud syncing problems and, in the process, dig into all the things they’ve learned about solving this problem over the years. But you know the rule: one must always learn at least four new things each and every episode, so there’s a lot more than this, folks. Download, listen, and enjoy!

MGG 660: iCloud Syncing is the Bane of my Existence

10:00 AM Jun. 4th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Ever have problems with iCloud syncing? Haha, of course you have. Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun, your two favorite geeks, have, too, so they...

Sponsors

Sponsor: PDFpen for iPad from Smile: Don’t wait to get back to the office to edit your important PDFs! Sign contracts, make changes, fill out applications, and more.

Sponsor: Bitbucket gives teams of all sizes free private repositories with state-of-the-art features like the world’s best “pull request” algorithm, built-in continuous delivery, and integrations with your favorite tools like Docker, AWS, Azure and, of course, Jira. Visit bitbucket.com/forthecode to create your free account now!

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account