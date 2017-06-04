Ever have problems with iCloud syncing? Haha, of course you have. Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun, your two favorite geeks, have, too, so they help a few of you with your iCloud syncing problems and, in the process, dig into all the things they’ve learned about solving this problem over the years. But you know the rule: one must always learn at least four new things each and every episode, so there’s a lot more than this, folks. Download, listen, and enjoy!
MGG 660: iCloud Syncing is the Bane of my Existence
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 660 for Sunday, June 4, 2017
- 00:02:47 John-Updating Recovery Partition?
- 00:04:31 Robbie-iCloud Wiped my Wi-Fi Passwords
- 00:09:21 Dany-Text Shortcuts not Syncing via iCloud
cd “~/Library/Mobile Documents”
- 00:21:33 Bruce-Secure File Transfer and Mail
- 00:31:25 Paul-Who’s Logged Into My Mac?
- 00:37:38 Nick-659-Avidemux for Splitting Video
- 00:38:51 Jeff-659-VidConvert for ffmpeg
- 00:39:20 Pom-659-iSkySoft Video Converter
- 00:40:19 Larry-659-MusicBrainz
- 00:40:58 Brian-659-CardRaider for SD Card Recovery
- 00:41:54 Paul-659-Library on Sierra is Shift not Option
- 00:43:21 BitDefender Box
- 00:57:34 David-Using Apple Music on iPod Nano and Shuffle
- 01:00:34 Robert-External Drives and Drobo
- 01:06:58 Ken-Bits versus Bytes
- 01:11:26 Cory-Best Double NAT Setup
- 01:18:00 MGG Outtro
