Quick Tips to start (no hints!), and then it’s time for some new Mac advice, which is a fitting question to get on the heels of Apple’s WWDC 2017 announcements. Then it’s time to discuss backups, and how much you should worry (hint: a LOT… that’s the point of backing up!). Add in some Wi-Fi chaos and that’s the foundation of a good Mac Geek Gab episode.
MGG 661: MailDrop Woes, Security, and the Preppers Approach to Backups
Sponsor: BBEdit is the leading professional-strength HTML and text editor for the Macintosh. A text power tool for everyone!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 661 for Sunday, June 11, 2017
- 00:01:58 San Jose is the Place to Be
- 00:04:25 Rico-QT-Drag and Drop icons in Share Sheet
- 00:06:07 Patrick-CSF-Karabiner Elements
- 00:07:28 Andrew-System Report, USB 3 on Mac Pro
- Inateck USB 3 PCI Card (but drives fall offline when they sleep!
- Sonnet Allegro SuperSpeed USB 3.0 PCI Card (This works better with the Mac!)
- Vintage and Obsolete Products
- 00:14:36 Gruber’s Talk Show with Schiller and Federighi
- 00:16:29 Mute your Mac’s Notifications
- 00:18:03 Michael-Bluetooth Driver Issue
- 00:21:13 Gary-Kaspersky False Jailbreak Alert
- 00:24:46 iMazing Mini
- 00:27:28 SPONSOR: Bare Bones
- 00:30:38 660-Text Replacement Solutions
- 00:32:40 Mike-657-Don’t forget to run cable to the outside drop
- 00:34:28 Andrew-659-Mysteriously Rewinding iPhone (not TuneIn)
- 00:38:05 John’s story about Optimum Online
- 00:42:08 James-New iMac Advice
- 00:49:57 iMac Pro Keyboard… and a birdie!
- 00:55:06 iPhones aren’t yet at the 4-Way-Stop Point
- 01:01:13 Photos got some updates
- 01:05:49 HomePod
- 01:10:01 Bobby-Restoring iPhone without Wireless
