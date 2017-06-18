Alternative AirPlay Receivers, iMac Upgrades, Troubleshooting in Console, and AirPods controls are just the first four things your two favorite geeks discuss today. Then it’s on to solving the issue of stale Contacts on your iPhone, MailDrop woes, and the Preppers approach to backups. All this and more in this week’s Mac Geek Gab podcast. You’re guaranteed to learn at least four new things.
MGG 662: Curios Aren’t Just for Breakfast Anymore
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 662 for Sunday, June 18, 2017 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:34 Small Business Show – Lead the Charmed Life!
- 00:02:52 Todd-AirPlay Receivers
- 4 AirPlay Receivers That Are Cheaper Than Apple TV
- AudioCast
- Curios Aren’t Just for Breakfast Anymore
- 00:09:05 Kaz-iMac Upgrade Questions
- 00:18:52 Michael-Troubleshooting in Console
- 00:30:38 John-QT-Bring up Mute Controls while AirPods are Active
- 00:38:39 Bob-iPhone has old Contacts
- 00:43:07 Disable unnecessary contact syncing
- 00:47:54 Simon-Preppers Approach to Backups
- 00:57:48 Guido-MailDrop Woes
- 01:07:34 Jedd-Which router for me?
- 01:19:27 Jeff-Wi-Fi Chaos
