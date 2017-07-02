Keyboard shortcuts, system-wide tools, reversing panorama mode, and putting the finishing touches on your system updates are the things you’ll learn about in just the first few minutes of this episode. From there it goes even deeper, including a great segment about managing your email on macOS and iOS. You won’t want to miss this one. Press play… and enjoy!

