Keyboard shortcuts, system-wide tools, reversing panorama mode, and putting the finishing touches on your system updates are the things you’ll learn about in just the first few minutes of this episode. From there it goes even deeper, including a great segment about managing your email on macOS and iOS. You won’t want to miss this one. Press play… and enjoy!
MGG 644: Puck Killed the Wi-Fi
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 664 for Sunday, July 2, 2017
- 00:01:34 iPhone 10 Years Later
- 00:03:55 Steve Jobs iPhone keynote
- 00:06:54 MGG Stream and Calendar
- 00:07:06 Ken-QT-Keyboard Shortcut to Reinstall macOS
- 00:10:40 QT-Reverse Panorama Mode on iOS
- 00:11:39 Ken-QT-Using the iPhone home screen clock as a stopwatch
- 00:13:14 Skeuomorphism
- 00:14:17 Mark-QT-macerror
- 00:16:14 Larry-QT-Log into all accounts after OS X updates
- 00:18:34 Adam-CSF-Retinizer
- 00:19:36 CSF-Parallels Toolbox
- 00:22:04 Dave-662-Wi-Fi Chaos Could be Caused by Bad Actors
- 00:29:42 Mark-663-Manually Update iTunes Solves Mac App Store problem
- 00:38:35 Marcus-Managing High Volumes of email in macOS
- 00:46:03 Ian-Encrypting Email
- 00:53:13 Dan-Mail Display is Wonky
- 01:03:50 Mike-Disabling XFINITY Network on Home Router
- 01:10:07 Mike-iOS EQ
- 01:13:12 Rick-Managing User and Device Network Access
- 01:22:22 MGG Outtro
