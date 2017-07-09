Lots of summer-related Cool Stuff Found here, including stuff for hearing your music while you’re out enjoying the outdoors. Don’t worry, southern-hemisphere friends, we’ve got plenty of stuff for you, too, including a new mesh wireless system to discuss. The Q&A portion of the show covers migrating mail, operating with the monitor off (desirably and not-so-much). All this and more. Press play and enjoy!
MGG 665: Migrating Mail, Managing your Monitor, and More!
Sponsors
Sponsor: Jamf Now: Jamf Now helps you manage your Apple devices from anywhere. You can configure settings, protect sensitive information, even lock or wipe a device — from anywhere. Jamf Now secures your stuff — so you can focus on your business instead. No IT expertise needed. Visit jamf.com/mgg for 3 free devices for life.
Sponsor: BBEdit: BBEdit is the leading professional-strength HTML and text editor for the Macintosh. A text power tool for everyone!
Note: Shownotes are complete!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 665 for Sunday, July 9, 2017
- 00:02:01 MacStock 2017
- 00:04:25 CSF-USPS Informed Delivery
- 00:07:19 Steve-CSF-My DataManager
- 00:11:18 CSF-Kanex GoPower Watch Stand
- 00:12:48 CSF-TP-Link Deco
- 00:19:37 CSF-JBL Flip 4
- 00:21:02 CSF-ThermoPeanut
- 00:23:55 CSF-JBL E55BT Quincy Jones Headphones
- 00:25:30 CSF-Little Snitch 4
- 00:28:36 CSF-Focusrite Scarlett 18i20
- 00:33:00 SPONSOR: Jamf Now
- 00:35:44 SPONSOR: Bare Bones
- 00:38:25 Ron-Migrating Mail manually
- 00:42:40 Jim-Moving between IMAP accounts
- 00:49:50 Dave-Operating Mac Notebook with Lid Closed
- 00:59:39 Mark-Dark Monitor
- 01:05:02 David-Got new Router, Plex won’t work
- 01:10:07 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- James V. $100., Dave C., Michael L., Jason A., Bob P., David B., Martyn T., Frank A., Chanin K., Abdullah B., Doug L., Barry F., Michael B., Mark R., Mike M., Jon I., Andy W., Michael P., Jason T., Joel F., Kraig S., Theresa B., Norton B., Dan E., Tony G., John O., Mark P., Richard J., Gary T.
- 01:11:05 Thanks for your Mac Geek Gab iTunes Reviews
- 01:12:47 MGG Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed – Thanks to Michael Johnston of The iOS Show and Applr.
One Comment Add a comment
3rd party display crisis on this 665 geek gab
A BIG WARNING TO MACPRO OWNERS CONSIDERING THE LG 27
I purchase 2 lg 27 for a clients macpro 2013, this same setup is working in all mac stores but after 3 days of Genius Bar and Apple phone help and cable swapping and fresh sierra installs – still no light up on these new lg s.
Kicker is swapping my lg s 27 at the Apple Store macpro we can not get my two to start up.
So I reached high level Apple tech and after going over all events in my testing – he has sent my case to Apple engineering. It sure seems as if lg has changed something in the (new batch) of 27
You can add this to your head scratcher 3rd party displays- final note – my lg s will work with the new MacBook pros with their USB c connection as the Mac Pro needs the thunder bolt 2 to usbc adapter.