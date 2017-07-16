For episode 666 your two favorite geeks are joined (raided!) by Guy Serle and the episode becomes a mix of Mac Geek Gab and the MyMac podcast. Recorded live at Macstock 2017, Guy, Dave, and John talk through all sorts of things, including some stellar quick tips just for you. Download, press play, and enjoy!
MGG 666: Three Geeks at Macstock 2017
Sponsors
Sponsor: eero: With eero, you can install an enterprise-grade WiFi system in your home in just a few minutes. Simply download the eero app on your iOS or Android devices, and it’ll walk you through each step of the process. Use code MGG to get free overnight shipping!
Sponsor: Other World Computing provides innovative, high-quality performance upgrades for nearly every Mac, backed by incredible warranties and expert support. Pre-order your Thunderbolt 2 Dock today for just $249.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 MGG 666: An unholy alliance!
- 00:03:11 John and Guy muse about
- 00:04:07 Robin-QT-Switch Application Windows
- 00:07:02 Harvey-QT-664-Stopping panoramas and remote shutters
- 00:08:22 QT-Chuck Joiner-Merge All Finder Windows
- 00:09:07 QT-Ginsburg-QT
- 00:11:32 QT-See App-specific Data usage in Settings > Cellular
- 00:13:19 QT-xkpasswd.net
- 00:14:48 Bruce-Email Read Receipt?
- 00:18:44 SPONSOR: Other World Computing
- 00:21:27 SPONSOR: eero Gen2 Available – MGG for Free Overnight Shipping
- 00:24:28 Douglas-Internet Connection Delay
- 00:33:57 MGG Segment End
- 00:35:00 MyMac 665 Intro
- 00:36:26 MyMac: Random conversation about sports and music
- 00:39:19 MyMac: Website news for the week
- 00:40:01 MyMac: Nuforce EDC Headphones a good idea
- 00:40:38 MyMac: Reminiscing Macworld Expo
- 00:49:08 MyMac: “Tiny Town” at Macworld Expo
- 00:52:46 MyMac: Is there room for Consumer-focused Trade Shows
- 00:57:00 MyMac: Wrapup
- 00:57:10 The MGG/MyMac MacStock segment
- 00:57:35 Midwest Mac Mingle
- 00:59:35 MacStock Should Cost More
- 01:01:42 High Quality Production matters
- 01:05:59 Digital Key Functionality
- 01:08:28 Apple Pay vs. NFC
- 01:11:31 Serving the Customers
- 01:15:28 Google and the Ads!
- 01:17:19 MacStock 2018 is planned!
- 01:19:54 MGG 666 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed – Thanks to Michael Johnston of The iOS Show and Applr.