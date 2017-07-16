For episode 666 your two favorite geeks are joined (raided!) by Guy Serle and the episode becomes a mix of Mac Geek Gab and the MyMac podcast. Recorded live at Macstock 2017, Guy, Dave, and John talk through all sorts of things, including some stellar quick tips just for you. Download, press play, and enjoy!

