Lots of summer-related Cool Stuff Found here, including stuff for hearing your music while you’re out enjoying the outdoors. Don’t worry, southern-hemisphere friends, we’ve got plenty of stuff for you, too, including a new mesh wireless system to discuss. The Q&A portion of the show covers migrating mail, operating with the monitor off (desirably and not-so-much). All this and more. Press play and enjoy!
MGG 665: Migrating Mail, Managing your Monitor, and More!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 665 for Sunday, July 9, 2017
- 00:02:01 MacStock 2017 <https://macstockconferenceandexpo.com/>
- 00:04:25 CSF-USPS Informed Delivery
- 00:07:19 Steve-CSF-My DataManager
- 00:11:18 CSF-Kanex GoPower Watch Stand
- 00:12:48 CSF-TP-Link Deco
- 00:19:37 CSF-JBL Flip 4
- 00:21:02 CSF-ThermoPeanut
- 00:23:55 CSF-JBL E55BT Quincy Jones Headphones
- 00:25:30 CSF-Little Snitch 4
- 00:28:36 CSF-Focusrite Scarlett 18i20
- 00:38:25 Ron-Migrating Mail manually
- 00:42:40 Jim-Moving between IMAP accounts
- 00:49:50 Dave-Operating Mac Notebook with Lid Closed
- 00:59:39 Mark-Dark Monitor
- 01:05:02 David-Got new Router, Plex won’t work
