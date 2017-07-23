You ask, we answer! Tech support every week for over 12 years! First up this episode: Passwords, and lots of ’em. Then it’s on to managing Photos and app files on your iPhone. We revisit the topic of waking a sleeping laptop, and then discuss a few tips and tricks we’ll keep up our sleeves just for you. Download, press play, and enjoy!

