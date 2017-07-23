You ask, we answer! Tech support every week for over 12 years! First up this episode: Passwords, and lots of ’em. Then it’s on to managing Photos and app files on your iPhone. We revisit the topic of waking a sleeping laptop, and then discuss a few tips and tricks we’ll keep up our sleeves just for you. Download, press play, and enjoy!
MGG 667: Password Mayhem, iOS Photos, & Preventing Sleep
Sponsor: BackBlaze: Backup that’s as easy as set-it-and-forget-it! Sync is good, but you need backup, too. Automated, continuous backup is what Backblaze does for you, and backblaze.com/mgg gets you a 15-day free trial!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 667 for Sunday, July 23, 2017
- 00:01:24 John’s now paying for his cable modem
- DOCSIS 3.0 vs. 3.1
- 00:08:43 Louis-Recurring iCloud Password Prompts on iOS
- 00:13:13 Todd-Future of 1Password?
- 00:15:50 Robert-iPhone Backup Error
- 00:20:32 Chuck-Tagging Photos on iPhone
- 00:22:48 Kent-Recovering Deleted Photos
- 00:26:58 Bob-Deleting extra iOS App Files
- 00:38:02 Martin-665-Plug in an HDMI cable
- 00:38:30 Rob-Monitor Dongle Trick
- 00:39:53 Russell-665-CSF-Headless Accelerator from OWC
- 00:40:34 Scott-CSF-665-InsomniaX to run in Clamshell mode
- 00:41:05 Brian-665-Preventing Laptop Sleep
- 00:44:49 Tim-Drive 5K monitor with 2016 MacBook Pro
- 00:49:07 Dave’s network started looping
- 01:00:19 Doug-QT-Vertical Panoramas
- 01:02:22 Proper video and photo techniques
- 01:08:14 Larry-USB Letters vs. Numbers vs. Thunderbolt
- 01:13:41 Everett-Portable VPN Solution?
