Ever wonder how to test an external battery? Ever want to enforce parental controls from afar? Ever wonder just how different Time Machine and iCloud are from normal backups? Well, your two favorite geeks discuss all this and a LOT more in today’s episode. Press play and enjoy!

MGG 668: Backups vs. iCloud vs. Time Machine

10:00 AM Jul. 30th, 2017 | 01:26:26 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Sponsor: eero: With eero, you can install an enterprise-grade WiFi system in your home in just a few minutes. Simply download the eero app on your iOS or Android devices, and it’ll walk you through each step of the process. Use code MGG to get free overnight shipping!

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

