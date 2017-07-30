Ever wonder how to test an external battery? Ever want to enforce parental controls from afar? Ever wonder just how different Time Machine and iCloud are from normal backups? Well, your two favorite geeks discuss all this and a LOT more in today’s episode. Press play and enjoy!
MGG 668: Backups vs. iCloud vs. Time Machine
Ever wonder how to test an external battery? Ever want to enforce parental controls from afar? Ever wonder just how different Time Machine and iCloud are from normal backups? Well, your two favorite geeks discuss all this and a LOT more in today’s episode. Press...
Sponsors
Sponsor: eero: With eero, you can install an enterprise-grade WiFi system in your home in just a few minutes. Simply download the eero app on your iOS or Android devices, and it’ll walk you through each step of the process. Use code
MGG to get free overnight shipping!
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 668 for Sunday, July 30, 2017
- 00:01:52 John-664-Using JAMF for “Parental Controls”
- 00:04:50 Joe-Testing External Batteries
- 00:10:47 Harvey-The Revenge of Duplicate Photos!
- 00:14:24 Rob-Temporary Mail Attachments Complain when Emptying Trash
- 00:23:30 Listen to Small Business Show 129 for details on Dave’s thoughts about podcasting
- 00:24:23 SPONSOR: Eero – Dave’s Personal Experience. MGG makes overnight shipping free
- 00:29:14 Greg-Time Machine vs. iCloud vs. Backups
- 00:34:00 Does mesh make wireless backups reliable?
- 00:38:45 Todd-iCloud vs. Local iTunes Backups
- 00:49:28 Brian-NETGEAR or Synology?
- 01:03:53 This week’s MGG Premium Supporters:
- Harvey S., Nick S., Lou Ann D.*, Michael P., Brett P., Mark S., Michael D., Jeffrey M., Buddy B., Howard V., Joe K., Dan B., Mike D.
- 01:05:11 Scott-CSF-SmallPDF
- 01:06:49 Jedd-CSF-Overcast Channel for Sonos
- 01:08:39 Michael-CSF-Logitech MX Master 2S
- 01:10:32 Michelle-What’s the deal with TuneUp Relaunch?
- 01:13:45 Andrew-iOS Devices Won’t Update
- 01:23:00 MGG Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed – Thanks to Michael Johnston of The iOS Show and Applr.