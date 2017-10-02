It’s high time for some High Sierra chat, and chat is what your two favorite geeks bring! Installation help, app help, and some interesting tidbits round out that portion of the show. Then it’s on to some tips and glorious Cool Stuff Found submitted by you, our faithful listeners. Download, press play, and enjoy!

