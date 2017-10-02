It’s high time for some High Sierra chat, and chat is what your two favorite geeks bring! Installation help, app help, and some interesting tidbits round out that portion of the show. Then it’s on to some tips and glorious Cool Stuff Found submitted by you, our faithful listeners. Download, press play, and enjoy!
MGG 677: High Sierra, Photos, iOS 11, and Sleeping your iPhone
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 677 for Monday, October 2, 2017 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:01:47 Synology Event this week… you’re invited!
- 00:03:01 Todd-676-Clipboard sharing between macOS and iOS
- 00:04:18 Bob-676-Moom
- 00:05:33 Mark-673-CSF-RealVNC’s VNC Connect
- 00:06:50 Joe-CSF-Duplicacy
- 00:08:33 Greg-CSF-Inbox and TextGrabber
- 00:11:53 Don-CSF-Thunderbolt Drive Docks
- 00:16:14 Mr. X-676-App Specific Print Driver Woes
- 00:17:49 Andrew-Managing incoming iPhone Calls
- 00:19:21 Remember Bartender
- 00:22:05 Daniel-Beware the USB3/Wi-Fi interference issue
- 00:32:07 Paul-High Sierra, Viruses, and Sleeping your iPhone
- 00:38:21 Don-Installing High Sierra onto APFS
- 00:41:20 JFB-High Sierra Upgrade Advice
- List your login items or look at pre-upgrade backup, my items were gone after upgrade.
- 00:47:48 HS doesn’t like commas in filenames
- 00:50:24 Greg-Partitioning USB Flash Drive
- 00:55:04 Patrick-675-Downgrade to iTunes 12.6 to rearrange your apps
- 00:55:44 JP-iOS 11 and Radio Control Center Options
- 01:00:53 Bob-Deleting 32-bit apps
- 01:03:04 Graham-HEIF Settings
- Settings > Photos > Transfer to Mac or PC
- Settings > Camera > Formats
- 01:06:10 Johnny-iOS Albums to macOS?
- 01:13:30 MGG Outtro
