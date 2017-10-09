Calendar Sharing, iOS 11 Tips, and AirPods – Mac Geek Gab 678

Pilot Pete rejoins after the first time in a LONG time, and your geeks dive right in to Cool Stuff Found. After that, it’s time to talk about iOS 11 tips, calendar sharing, AirPods, and High Sierra’s login items issues. Download, press play, and enjoy!

MGG 678: Calendar Sharing, iOS 11 Tips, and AirPods

7:18 PM Oct. 9th, 2017 | 01:22:53 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Sponsor: Jamf Now: Jamf Now helps you manage your Apple devices from anywhere. You can configure settings, protect sensitive information, even lock or wipe a device — from anywhere. Jamf Now secures your stuff — so you can focus on your business instead. No IT expertise needed. Visit jamf.com/mgg for 3 free devices for life.

Sponsor: BBEdit: BBEdit is the leading professional-strength HTML and text editor for the Macintosh. A text power tool for everyone!

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

