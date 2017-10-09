Pilot Pete rejoins after the first time in a LONG time, and your geeks dive right in to Cool Stuff Found. After that, it’s time to talk about iOS 11 tips, calendar sharing, AirPods, and High Sierra’s login items issues. Download, press play, and enjoy!
MGG 678: Calendar Sharing, iOS 11 Tips, and AirPods
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 678 for Monday, October 9, 2017 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:17 Ken-CSF-ElevationDock 4 iOS iPhone and iPad Dock!
- 00:04:20 Dave-CSF-gpac to extract audio
- 00:08:46 Roll back to iTunes 12.6.3 if you like
- 00:11:08 Robin-CSF-AirPort Utility shows Details
- 00:20:19 Jedd-Subscribing to Google Calendars on iPhone
- 00:29:09 Remember to Enable Wi-Fi Calling
- Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling
- 00:40:23 Guido-677-Managing Family Purchases
- 00:49:09 AirPods
- 01:02:08 Custom Fit Earphones
- 01:08:52 Erik-677-Partition Followup
- 01:14:07 Peter-677-Restore Login items
- 01:21:08 MGG 678 Outtro
