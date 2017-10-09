Pilot Pete rejoins after the first time in a LONG time, and your geeks dive right in to Cool Stuff Found. After that, it’s time to talk about iOS 11 tips, calendar sharing, AirPods, and High Sierra’s login items issues. Download, press play, and enjoy!

