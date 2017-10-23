We Fiddled with Ditto – Mac Geek Gab 680

Are photos still bloating up your iPhone? Having trouble upgrading to High Sierra or Downgrading to Sierra? Need to Sync two folders on your Mac? These are just some of the questions your two favorite geeks answer this week!
MGG 680: We Fiddled with Ditto
Are photos still bloating up your iPhone? Having trouble upgrading to High Sierra or Downgrading to Sierra? Need to Sync two folders on your Mac? These are just some of the questions your two favorite geeks answer this week!
Sponsors
Sponsor: Jamf Now: Jamf Now helps you manage your Apple devices from anywhere. You can configure settings, protect sensitive information, even lock or wipe a device — from anywhere. Jamf Now secures your stuff — so you can focus on your business instead. No IT expertise needed. Visit jamf.com/mgg for 3 free devices for life.
Sponsor: Take control of your email and inbox with SaneBox. It pre-filters your messages and learns what you want to see most, reminds you to follow up on email, and more. You don’t have to learn a new app, either, because it works with the email client you already use. You can try out SaneBox free for two weeks, and MGG listeners get a special $25 credit towards a subscription.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 680 for Monday, October 23, 2017 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:30 Meticulousness and Conspiracy Theories
- 00:03:24 Felix-Dropbox causing iOS Photo Storage to bloat?
- 00:07:51 Erik-Content Caching, Detecting Space Used, OmniDiskSweeper
- Run OmniDiskSweeper as sudo – except in High Sierra (for now)
- Disk Inventory X
- Daisy Disk
- WhatSize
- 00:15:34 Bill-Combo Update from 10.10 to 10.12?
- 00:20:29 Olga-High Sierra installation Issue
- 00:25:26 Ken-Downgrading to Sierra
- 00:29:11 EP-Ken-Scripting iOS Lock Timings
- 00:31:21 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- Harry W., Leslie B., Santiago M., John D., Stephen A., Ken L.,Scott C., Laura S., Deborah F., Nick S., Everett T., Mike H., Robert R., Lyndon N.
- 00:33:07 Paul-CSF-679-Visual Codes for iOS
- 00:34:18 JP-QT-Use Siri to disable Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- 00:36:06 CSF-Network Multimeter for iOS
- 00:38:23 Mark-QT-Check the iOS White Point
- 00:39:59 iOS 11’s Smart Invert
- 00:44:50 SPONSOR: Sanebox – go to SaneBox.com/MGG and get 2 weeks free and $25 credit
- 00:46:36 SPONSOR: JAMF Now – Visit JAMF.com/MGG for your first 3 devices free for life
- 00:49:17 Margaret-QT-Change the sidebar text size
- 00:51:15 Ev-CSF-TeamViewer QuickSupport for iOS
- 00:54:13 Ken-SmartThings Hub and Watch Dock QuickTip
- 00:56:06 Wink Hub 2
- 00:56:37 Rick-QT-Reset Photos People Album
- 00:59:04 Mike-CSF-Magsafe Lightning Cables
- 01:00:41 Microsoft Office alternatives. (Jonathan)
- 01:04:45 The argument to use Live Photos all the time
- 01:07:27 Ezra-Syncing two Folders on the same Mac
- 01:13:49 MGG 680 Outtro
- PhotoPlus Expo
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network