When the power flickers, are your electronics protected? That’s the first order of business. Then it’s on to some Cool Stuff Found before digging in to prepping for iPhone X, including what to do about AppleCare … and AppleCare+. VPNs, Battery life, and Certificates round out the episode for you. Press play, enjoy, and learn at least four new things!

MGG 681: What Have Brown Outs Done For You? Get a UPS

