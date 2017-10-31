When the power flickers, are your electronics protected? That’s the first order of business. Then it’s on to some Cool Stuff Found before digging in to prepping for iPhone X, including what to do about AppleCare … and AppleCare+. VPNs, Battery life, and Certificates round out the episode for you. Press play, enjoy, and learn at least four new things!
MGG 681: What Have Brown Outs Done For You? Get a UPS
When the power flickers, are your electronics protected? That’s the first order of business. Then it’s on to some Cool Stuff Found before digging in to prepping for iPhone X, including what to do about AppleCare … and AppleCare+. VPNs, Battery life, and Certificates round...
Sponsors
Sponsor: Take control of your email and inbox with SaneBox. It pre-filters your messages and learns what you want to see most, reminds you to follow up on email, and more. You don’t have to learn a new app, either, because it works with the email client you already use. You can try out SaneBox free for two weeks, and MGG listeners get a special $25 credit towards a subscription.
Sponsor: Jamf Now: Jamf Now helps you manage your Apple devices from anywhere. You can configure settings, protect sensitive information, even lock or wipe a device — from anywhere. Jamf Now secures your stuff — so you can focus on your business instead. No IT expertise needed. Visit jamf.com/mgg for 3 free devices for life.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 681 for Tuesday, October 31, 2017
- 00:02:53 Lightning Lessons from the Ground
- 00:04:21 CSF-ExoMount Touch CD
- 00:06:32 Charles-CSF-SplashTop
- 00:07:50 Everett-CSF-Packet Squirrel
- 00:10:54 Dave & Lee-NeoOffice saves XLSX and DOCX
- 00:13:37 Doug-680-GoodSync
- 00:14:51 Advanced Content Caching Preferences
- 00:18:09 Tracking iPhone X
- 00:21:46 Chris-Migrating to iPhone X
- 00:25:17 Carsten-AppleCare+ for iPhone X
- 00:29:32 Finding your AppleCare Coverage Status
- 00:33:41 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- Micah P., Elizabeth B., Petter H., Chris F., Charles K., Kenneth C., Thomas S., Chuck J., Ed I., Mark W., Bobby H, Jim E., Stephen D., Anthony C.
- 00:35:54 SPONSOR: Sanebox – go to SaneBox.com/MGG and get 2 weeks free and $25 credit
- 00:39:44 SPONSOR: JAMF Now – Visit JAMF.com/MGG for your first 3 devices free for life
- 00:42:03 Jeff-Which VPN to use?
- 00:51:11 Barry-Apple Mail Settings Fistshake
- 00:59:24 Christopher-Mysterious Dashboard Advisory Certificate
- 01:05:27 Todd-HTTPS Mixed-Content Warnings on Websites
- 01:12:11 Eolake-iPhone Battery Usage
- 01:17:00 Todd-Procedure for restoring from backup
- 01:23:59 MGG 681 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network