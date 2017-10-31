What Have Brown Outs Done For You? Get a UPS – Mac Geek Gab 681

When the power flickers, are your electronics protected? That’s the first order of business. Then it’s on to some Cool Stuff Found before digging in to prepping for iPhone X, including what to do about AppleCare … and AppleCare+. VPNs, Battery life, and Certificates round out the episode for you. Press play, enjoy, and learn at least four new things!

11:23 AM Oct. 31st, 2017 | 01:27:18 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Sponsor: Take control of your email and inbox with SaneBox. It pre-filters your messages and learns what you want to see most, reminds you to follow up on email, and more. You don’t have to learn a new app, either, because it works with the email client you already use. You can try out SaneBox free for two weeks, and MGG listeners get a special $25 credit towards a subscription.

Sponsor: Jamf Now: Jamf Now helps you manage your Apple devices from anywhere. You can configure settings, protect sensitive information, even lock or wipe a device — from anywhere. Jamf Now secures your stuff — so you can focus on your business instead. No IT expertise needed. Visit jamf.com/mgg for 3 free devices for life.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

