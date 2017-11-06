Fighting The Machine & Saying the S-Word – Mac Geek Gab 682

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

iOS 11 brought battery life issues for many – but not all – users, and Dave and John have a few solutions for those affected. But that’s not all you get, of course. Many tips, questions answered, and Cool Stuff Found round out the episode, including cable modem picks, iPhone X discussion, wireless charging devices, and an interesting backup analysis from a listener. Download, press play, and enjoy!

MGG 682: Fighting The Machine & Saying the S-Word

7:13 PM Nov. 6th, 2017 | 01:27:24 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

iOS 11 brought battery life issues for many – but not all – users, and Dave and John have a few solutions for those affected. But that’s not all you get, of course. Many tips, questions answered, and Cool Stuff Found round out the episode, including cable...

Sponsors

Sponsor: eero – With eero, you can install an enterprise-grade WiFi system in your home in just a few minutes. Simply download the eero app on your iOS or Android devices, and it’ll walk you through each step of the process. Use code MGG to get free overnight shipping!

Sponsor: Plex – All your movies, TV shows, music and photos on any device, anywhere, FREE. Plus upgrade to PLEX PASS and your first month’s free with code MGG.

Sponsor: TextExpander – The customizable typing shortcut utility – if you’re not using it, you’re wasting time. Visit TextExpander.com/podcast to save 20% off your first year.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account