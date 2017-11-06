iOS 11 brought battery life issues for many – but not all – users, and Dave and John have a few solutions for those affected. But that’s not all you get, of course. Many tips, questions answered, and Cool Stuff Found round out the episode, including cable modem picks, iPhone X discussion, wireless charging devices, and an interesting backup analysis from a listener. Download, press play, and enjoy!
MGG 682: Fighting The Machine & Saying the S-Word
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 682 for Monday, November 6, 2017
- 00:02:40 Ev-Are you really fully backed up?
- 00:06:49 Tony-QT-iOS 11’s Granular Volume Slider
- 00:09:29 Kevin-QT-Removing folders from iCloud Drive
- 00:11:52 Kris-QT-Siri and the Podcasts App
- 00:14:18 JP-QT-Dock Tip
- 00:16:39 Mark-QT-Check your iPhone’s white point
- 00:19:15 Bob-681-Hazel does uni-directional sync
- 00:22:09 Erik-Time Machine Boots!
- 00:25:54 Erik-681-Mail Trick
- 00:34:10 Solving iOS 11’s Battery Life Issues
- 00:43:51 Wesley-iOS 11 Battery Life
- 00:48:02 Tanel-Wireless Qi Charging Pads
- 00:58:44 iPhone X
- 01:07:38 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- Randall P., Bob P., Jason A., Ward J., Greg S., Michael L., Dave C., David B., Frank A., Abdullah B., Mark R., Barry F., Anthony C., Lew R., Wayne B., Scott R., Doug A., David S., Andrew W., Craig R-T, Brian M.
- 01:10:04 CSF-AmpliFi Teleport-$199
- 01:12:06 Jeff-VPN woes to home
- 01:24:00 MGG 682 Outtro
