MGG 683: How Many Times Can You Fold a Podcast?
Have questions about your Mac or iPhone? Just want to learn more? Join John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton, your two favorite geeks, as they entertain and inform you this week.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 683 for Tuesday, November 14, 2017 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:01:49 Phil-Bluetooth audio on Mac cuts out
- 00:05:13 Carsten-Charge and Audio with iPhone 6 and Beyond
- 00:10:35 Scott-682-Battery life and restoring vs. calibrating
- 00:16:28 Contact us! feedback@macgeekgab.com
- 00:17:00 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- Brian D., David Y., James B., John G., James C., Joe S., Ari L., Paul M., Jay C., Robert S., Neal L., Scott G., Brian W., Daniel W., Art K., Chris F., Daniel M.
- 00:18:27 High Sierra makes some apps incompatible
- 00:19:09 FileMaker Pro 16 Changes
- 00:28:32 Edward-Secure Erase iOS Device
- 00:37:20 Larry-Repartitioning and APFS
- 00:49:14 Allen-Strange Disks Being Mounted and Unmounted
- 01:00:58 Mark-CSF-Beyond Compare & CSF-iTunes Volume Control
- 01:02:50 Steven-681-CSF-AirVPN
- 01:05:00 Walter-681-CSF-Mullvad
- 01:06:59 CSF-Escort X80
- 01:10:50 James-CSF-ClipGrab YouTube Downloader
- 01:11:46 Allison-CSF-Moom for Scenes
- 01:13:19 CSF-Uptime Robot
- 01:15:26 Using 5 Clicks to disable Touch ID or Face ID
- 01:20:24 QT-Pinch to zoom a print preview for PDF
- 01:21:45 MGG 683 Outtro
